Religious scholars visit North Waziristan tribal district

MIRANSHAH: Prominent religious scholars on Thursday visited Miranshah and Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district

and appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies for the restoration of

peace and undertaking welfare and development projects in the militancy-affected region.

Three local religious scholars also joined the delegation the visiting ulema in Miranshah.

The delegation visited local garrison where they were briefed on the prevalent environment in North Waziristan, Army’s drive against militancy and endeavours for socioeconomic uplift.

General Officer Commanding 7 Division Major General Mumtaz Hussain highlighted the measures for the economic revival of North Waziristan.

The delegation members appreciated the Army’s efforts and resolve against militancy. They desired for continuity of such interaction in future as well. Later, the delegation visited re-enacted terrorist centre, drove through Miranshah city, witnessed Sarbankai Model village, Miranshah Bus Stand, reconstructed market, DHQ Hospital, Army Public School and Stadium Complex and appreciated development for the welfare of the tribal people.

Later, the religious scholars went to the nearby town of Mir Ali. There, besides interacting with tribal Maliks and elders.

They also visited Pak Sweet Homes Orphanage, local Bus terminal and APS Mir Ali. The delegation departed for Islamabad in the afternoon.

The delegation comprised of Maulana Mufti Abdul Raheem, Allama Amin Shaheedi, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Maulana Ahmad Ludhanvi, Mufti Muhammad Naeem, Mohammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Pir Mohammad Aminul Hasanat Shah, Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Maulana Fazalur Rahman Khalil, and Mohammad Yaseen Zafar

In Miranshah, local ulema including Maulana Abu Rizwan Mohammad Alam, Maulana Qari Mohammad Roman and Maulana Sabirullah joined the visiting religious scholars in their native town.

It was the first time that religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought visited North Waziristan and spent a busy day with each other.