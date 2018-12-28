close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Two shot dead over property dispute in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

NOWSHERA: Two persons were shot dead over a property dispute at Rahimabad in Badrashi area of the district on Thursday. Rizwan Ali, a resident of Rahimabad in Badrashi area, told the police that he along with his father Abdul Ghafar and maternal cousin Irfan were present at his hujra. In the meantime, he said his cousins Amir and Wasim Hayat along with their mother Farzana came into his hujra in a car (FDM-4060). He said the accused on the behest of their mother Farzana started an indiscriminate fire, killing his father and cousin on the spot. The Nowshera police arrested Farzana and her son Waseem Hayat after registering the case.

