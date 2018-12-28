close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Rickshaw drivers rally against hike in LPG price

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

LAHORE: Dozens of rickshaw drivers staged a protest demonstration over rising price of LPG here on Thursday. The rickshaw driver along with some domestic consumers, including women, gathered outside Lahore Press Club and chanted slogans. Carrying banners and placards, they alleged the local government had failed to stop profiteering.

The official price of LPG is Rs113 per kg but it was being sold at Rs190 which had badly affected the rickshaw drivers and their families, they said. The rickshaw drivers warned that they would continue their protest unless the government ensures availability of LPG at the official price. Later, they dispersed peacefully.

