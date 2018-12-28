Woman burnt alive

LAHORE: An elderly woman was burnt alive after her shawl caught fire after falling on a gas stove in the Baghbanpura police area on Thursday.

Victim Amna, 75, a resident of Tawan Bazaar, Sirajpura, was alone at home and had placed a stove in a room to beat the cold. In the meantime, her shawl fell on the burning stove and caught fire. As a result, she suffered multiple burns. Locals rushed to rescue her but she had succumbed to her burns. She was also rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Police have handed over the body to her family.

Four die: Four persons, including two addicts died in different parts of the City on Thursday. In the Ravi Road area, a 25 -year-old man was found dead near Sabzi Mandi. In the Shafiqabad area, a 37-year-old man was found dead in a park near Batti Chowk.

A 60-year-old man, who had fallen victim to swindling two days back, died in a hospital. A 75-year-old man, identified as Rafiq, a resident of Peshawar, died under ambgious circumstances in the Masti Gate police jurisdiction. Police said he died of heart attack. Meanwhile, five people were killed in three separate accidents. In Nishtar Colony, a 24-year-old man was killed by a speeding car while the driver fled the scene. The victim has been identified as Ijaz Hassan of Gujjumatta. Separately, a man was killed by a speeding car in the Bhatti Gate police limits. In another accident, three people including a woman were killed while another woman sustained injuries when a truck driver hit two bikes near Jia Bagga Phatak in the Raiwind police limits. The injured was shifted to hospital. Police have registered separate cases. s