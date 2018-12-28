Brilliant Boult ‘in the groove’ as New Zealand take full control

CHRISTCHURCH: Chief destroyer Trent Boult felt he was “in the groove” as his sublime six-wicket spell, backed by half-centuries from Tom Latham and Jeet Raval gave New Zealand a vice-like grip on the second Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch on Thursday.

At the close of the second day, New Zealand were 231 for two, holding a commanding 305-run lead in their second innings with eight wickets in hand. Sri Lanka’s hopes of taking the series-deciding Test were severely dented in a 15-ball masterclass of swing bowling from Boult when he took six wickets for four runs to give New Zealand a 74-run first innings advantage.

“It is probably one of the best swing bowling grounds in the country. It was quite still out there and the ball was in good nick as well,” Boult said.“It is nice to get the ball moving around, making the most of it.”With the Sri Lanka innings in tatters, New Zealand took 74-run first-innings lead, which Latham and Raval extended to 195 with a century opening stand.

Kane Williamson and Latham added a further 68 for the second wicket until Williamson played a lazy shot to Lahiru Kumara and was caught at first slip for 48. At the close of the second day, Latham was on 74 with Ross Taylor on 25.

Latham received a life on 32 when he top-edged Suranga Lakmal to fine leg where the ball slipped through the fingers of a diving Dushmantha Chameera. Patel, who worked with Latham to produce the first wicketless session in the Test when they batted from lunch to tea, was out in the second over after the resumption for 74.

Sri Lanka had resumed at 88 for four harbouring thoughts of overhauling New Zealand’s first innings 178. But nine overs and 16 runs later their last six wickets were gone, all taken by Boult, who finished with a career best six for 30. Boult triggered the collapse when he had Roshen Silva caught by Tim Southee at third slip for 21.

Sri Lanka won toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 178 all out (T Southee 68; Lakmal 5-54)

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

D Karunaratne c Williamson b Southee 7

D Gunathilaka c Raval b Southee 8

*D Chandimal c Watling b Southee 6

K Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 15

A Mathews not out 33

R Silva c Southee b Boult 21

†N Dickwella c Southee b Boult 4

D Perera lbw Boult 0

S Lakmal lbw Boult 0

D Chameera lbw Boult 0

L Kumara lbw Boult 0

Extras (b 5, lb 5, nb 0) 10

Total (all out; 41 overs) 104

Fall: 1-10, 2-20, 3-21, 4-51, 5-94, 6-100, 7-100, 8-100, 9-104, 10-104

Bowling: Boult 15-8-30-6, Southee 15-5-35-3, de Grandhomme 6-0-19-1, Wagner 5-0-10-0.

New Zealand 2nd Innings

J Raval c Mendis b D Perera 74

T Latham not out 74

*K Williamson c Mendis b Kumara 48

R Taylor not out 25

Extras (b 3, lb 1, wd 3, nb 3) 10

Total (2 wickets, 79 overs) 231

Fall: 1-121, 2-189

Yet to bat: H Nicholls, †B Watling, C de Grandhomme, T Southee, N Wagner, A Patel, T Boult

Bowling: Lakmal 16-5-38-0, Kumara 19-4-60-1, Chameera 15-5-53-0, D Perera 20-2-57-1, Gunathilaka 9-2-19-0

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (England). TV umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia). Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)