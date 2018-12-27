Nawaz allotted inmate no 4470

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif has been allotted inmate number 4470 after being shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

According to sources, he will be allowed to meet his family members today (Thursday) from 01:00PM till 02:30PM.

Meanwhile, his legal team has decided to challenge the accountability court’s verdict in the next week in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.