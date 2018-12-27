AAUR gets 3rd position in universities ranking

Rawalpindi : Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS)- Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (AAUR)has been ranked 3rd in all over the Pakistan and 302 among all 719 participating universities of the world as per latest UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking 2018.

UI Green Metric University Sustainability Ranking is a world university ranking to assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of Universities includes campus setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation and education. The Arid Varsity has been ranked as 302nd among the top 719 universities of the world with the total score of 5000 as per UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking.

Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office informed that this is a great honor for me and my team that we have improved the University Ranking as compared to the previous year 2017 i.e. 341 out of 619 to 302 out of 719. He told that after the Establishment of University Green Office in 2018, this office participated first time in any ranking. He further expressed that the improvement in the ranking is due to the steps taken by the University Green Office like reduce single use plastic bags in the University Campus, tree plantation and establishment of Plant Nursery at the University. PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is also actively participating in Clean & Green Pakistan Movement. The Vice Chancellor especially appreciated the efforts and contribution by the Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office of the University and Syed Naveed Hussain Shah, Director, HEC. He also appreciated the vigorous role played by the University Green Office team to sensitise the students regarding environment protection.