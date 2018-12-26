Junoon’s ‘Reunion Concert’ enthrals Karachiites

KARACHI: The Junoon's Salman, Ali Azmat and Brian are back and they exhilarated and roused a jam-packed audience with their extraordinary lively performance at the ‘Reunion Concert’ on Tuesday night.

The Karachiites were feted to an outstanding live music event by the famous rock band under the “Sooper Hey Pakistan Ka Junoon”organised by the Peak Freans Sooper and Geo TV Network at the Moin Khan Academy. The music admirers greeted the Ali Azmat, Salman Ahmed and Brian, who performed the Sufi music, rock and romantic songs in their signature style. The people were excited by the lively and upbeat performance at the ‘Reunion Concert’ resonating the pleasant memories of Junoon once admired and followed by millions across the country and beyond. The performance, which was at times melodious and distinct or piercing and rich, sensationalised the entire atmosphere, feeding ecstasy in the air. Despite the harshness of the weather, the people had gathered under the open sky to thoroughly enjoy and reciprocate to the performing stars electrifying the atmosphere.

The event kicked off with the immortal song “Hey Jazba JunooN Tu Himmat Na Haar” electrified the music fans into dancing to the songs and enjoying the music of their beloved band. Several showbiz starts also glamorized the event with their participation. Prior to the performance of the ‘Junoon’, the audience was feted by the ‘Khumariaan,’ ‘Sound of Kolachi,’ ‘Tamasha’ and the Lyari Underground bands.