Call to evolve strategy to resolve economic issues

LAHORE: It is the need of hour to adopt Quaid-e-Azam vision in “new Pakistan” to improve the public attitude and national approach.

All parties should be taken on board to resolve the economic issues and a national economic agreement be signed and fully implemented irrespective of politics, said the experts in Jang Economic Session on “Will Quaid-e-Azam’s Dream be Accomplished in New Pakistan?” The panelists were Prof Dr Mubashar Munwar, Dr Qais Aslam, Khalid Paracha, Tahir Bashrat Cheema, Mian Fazal Ahmed and Pervaiz Hanif. The event was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Prof Dr Mubashar Munwar said that revival of economy was the biggest challenge for Pakistan. Quaid-e-Azam spoke about the economic and religious independence and evolved an economic committee in 1943, he added. He suggested signing a charter of economy which was free from politics. The situation could be controlled through a comprehensive economic strategy. He said the new government lacked planning and experts while experts’ team was required for solution to the economic issues. Dr Qais Aslam said more than half of the population was living below the poverty line in the country while agriculture and industry were completely ignored which exposed the priorities of the successive governments. He hoped that the new government would work in accordance with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision. Uprooting the corruption and monopoly is not an easy task but these should be discouraged in new Pakistan. He called for practical work for promotion of education, equal rights for minorities and women, controlling black marketing and adulteration and increasing the role of private sector.

He welcomed the politicians’ accountability and demanded equal justice for everyone. Khalid Paracha said that Quaid gave the concept of a social democratic country. He called for adopting Quaid’s vision and policies. He said problems increased in every government’s tenure due to change in priorities. He suggested adopting merit in decision making to benefit the public. He said a balanced society would emerge by adopting Quaid’s vision.

Tahir Bashrat Cheema said monopolies hampered the economic growth of Pakistan. The country is under the honest leadership of Imran Khan and the public has high hopes from him, he said. He said economy was adversely affected due to lack of effective national policies. He suggested making economic policies like the national defence policies so that they were not affected in any government. He suggested broadening the vision to make Quaid’s Pakistan and strict unpopular decisions for revival of the system. Mian Fazal Ahmed said that Pakistan badly failed in economic and education fields after ignoring Quaid’s sayings. He said the country was stuck in loans and millions of children were out of school. Justice system requires major reforms, he said. He suggested revolutionary changes in the national policies. He said there was a need to practically implement Quaid’s thoughts.

Pervaiz Hanif said Pakistan had been politically unstable since its creation while both the government and public were equally responsible for destruction of the institutions. He called for everyone’s individual role in the betterment and growth of the country. He said the people should unite against corruption. He said Imran Khan was an honest leader so he should make an honest team to change the fate of the country. He said the people should give priority to the country.