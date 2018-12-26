SC dissolves PHC board, issues contempt notice to Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dissolved the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) board again and issued contempt notices to Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and the provincial chief secretary for constituting the body without obtaining prior approval from the court.

The chief justice showed annoyance at formation of the board and remarked that the SC had asked that all names suggested as the board members should be provided to it, but that was not done.

"The board was notified without the Supreme Court's approval. It is tantamount to contempt of court," he noted."The respondent officials are directed to respond to the contempt notices within two days."

A two-member bench, led by the chief justice, had taken up the case about formation of the PHC board. Earlier, the SC had dissolved the PHC board of commissioners in November and ordered for a new board to be formed within two weeks.

At one point in time, CJ Saqib Nisar got so furious over formation of the new board that he hinted at summoning Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, but stopped from issuing an order. “The health officials must feel fear of Allah. The matter related to the health of common people and they have dished out seats to blue-eyed ineligible persons.

The board should be comprised of the best stuff. A former unconfirmed judge of the high court has also been included in the board, whereas rules disallowed his induction, he added. The top court has directed Dr Rashid and the chief secretary, secretary and additional secretary health to submit their replies in the next two days and explain why the proposed names were not shared in the court despite the orders.

The board members were summoned to explain the resignation of Justice (retd) Amir Raza Khan from the post of the commission’s chairperson, taking notice of the alleged humiliation to Justice (retd) Khan in the first meeting.

CJ Nisar further expressed his ‘disappointment’ towards Dr Rashid and said, “We had a lot of expectations from you. What kind of people have you appointed as the board members?” He had observed that “the political government would not be allowed to affect the independence of regulatory authorities.”