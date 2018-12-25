No corruption or kickbacks proved against Nawaz: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday no corruption of kickback was proved against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and he was punished for the sake of punishing him.Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi termed the accountability court decision against Nawaz Sharif yet another blind decision, while Maryam Nawaz in a tweet termed the verdict as last hiccup of blind revenge.

Talking to media persons outside the accountability court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced to stage strong protest inside and outside and Parliament. He said that there were no evidences or witnesses against Nawaz Sharif in both the references.

“Nawaz Sharif should also have been acquitted in Al- Azizia reference,” he said. The PML-N leader said Nawaz Sharif was out of the country when Al Azizia Steel Mill was constructed. “If this is the proof of corruption, then every Pakistani doing business outside the country is a criminal,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding preventing the PML-N leaders from sitting inside the courtroom, the former prime minister said it was perhaps the first decision in the country’s history which was announced in a closed court with a delay of six hours.

“The punishment was to be given and it was given,” he said. When asked whether the PML-N accepted the verdict given in both the references, he said they have great respect for courts, but the masses would not accept the decision of awarding imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz in her Twitter messages observed that a single person had been punished for the fourth time which was last hiccup of the blind revenge.

She said the success belongs to Nawaz Sharif and all praise is for Almighty Allah. “After a long accountability process spanning over two and half years during which three generations were probed, but corruption of not even a single penny was proved,” he said.

Maryam said the references on the basis of which the accountability court announced the verdict related to personal business of her grandfather. “The verdict was announced on basis of assumptions when nothing wrong was proved against Nawaz Sharif. Today’s verdict is a testimony of Nawaz Sharif’s honesty and integrity,” Maryam stated.

In another tweet, Maryam said, "These verdicts will finish but Nawaz Sharif's honesty and opponents' burden of tyrannies will remain because the government, power and privileges are there to end. It does not take long for tides to turn and times to change. Remember, when brutalities cross limits, they end."

She also questioned as to how many times an individual would be punished and made target of political victimisation. “Governments are run on the basis of their character and performance, and not by using political victimisation,” she said adding that last victory will be of Nawaz Sharif and he will get stronger.