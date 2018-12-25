close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

U-16 winter training camps get under way

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s 6-day winter vacations coaching/training programme for under-16 players has started across the province on Monday.

The winter vacations coaching/training programme is being conducted under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. On the opening day, table tennis camp was organised at Jhelum under the supervision of coach Yasmeen Akhtar. Senior coach Nawaz Dogar officiated the hockey camp at Sargodha under the supervision of DSO Manzar Shah.

Lahore also hosted bodybuilding, weightlifting, swimming, volleyball camps under the supervision of expert coaches Rana Mukhtar Ahmed, Rafi-uz-Zaman, Ms Iram Younis, Ali raza, M Rafiq. The 6-day winter vacations coaching/training programme will remain continue till Dec 29, 2018 in all the 36 districts of the province. All the DSOs of the province have also been advised to prepare a thorough report of the winter vacations camp along with relevant photographs and send it to the SBP office by January 1, 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports