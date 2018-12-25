U-16 winter training camps get under way

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s 6-day winter vacations coaching/training programme for under-16 players has started across the province on Monday.

The winter vacations coaching/training programme is being conducted under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. On the opening day, table tennis camp was organised at Jhelum under the supervision of coach Yasmeen Akhtar. Senior coach Nawaz Dogar officiated the hockey camp at Sargodha under the supervision of DSO Manzar Shah.

Lahore also hosted bodybuilding, weightlifting, swimming, volleyball camps under the supervision of expert coaches Rana Mukhtar Ahmed, Rafi-uz-Zaman, Ms Iram Younis, Ali raza, M Rafiq. The 6-day winter vacations coaching/training programme will remain continue till Dec 29, 2018 in all the 36 districts of the province. All the DSOs of the province have also been advised to prepare a thorough report of the winter vacations camp along with relevant photographs and send it to the SBP office by January 1, 2019.