Blackhead disease in chicken refuted

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has refuted the rumours that have been circulating on social media concerning the sale of chicken affected with blackhead disease and presence of arsenic in chicken’s meat, liver and giblets.

The authority on Monday released its analytical laboratory test report that generated after analysis the samples of chicken meat that collected from 30 shops in Punjab. The quality of chicken meat was found up to the standards of Punjab Pure Food Regulations. PFA DG Muhammad Usman said that all news was baseless and untrue which generated on the report of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that is a US-based organisation. He said that FDA conducted research on the vaccination/ medicine that is used during blackhead disease while 3-Nitro medicine is strictly prohibited for blackhead disease since 2016. The chicken meat samples were collected through the open sampling process from five districts of Punjab. The PFA DG has sent that all samples were got examined from national level laboratories. The PFA has handed over the report to Pakistan Poultry Association on their request during a meeting held with them at DG office.