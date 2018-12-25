CM lauds Christians’ role in growth

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.

In his message issued here Monday, the chief minister said that birthday of Jesus Christ is sacred occasion for the Christian community as well as for the Muslims adding that it provides an opportunity to promote mutual love, affection and bilateral relations. In line with the injunctions of Islam, respect and honour of all the Prophets of Allah Almighty is our religious obligation and faith on all prophets is an integral part of Islam. Promotion of brotherhood, tolerance, harmony and love & affection is the essence of the teachings of Jesus Christ, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that role of Christian community in national development, service of ailing humanity as well as promotion of education along with their patriotism are beyond any doubt. It is sanguine that Christian community is playing an active role in the progress and prosperity of the country. Meanwhile, all the religious communities enjoy complete religious rights under the Constitution. They have complete freedom to live their lives according to their faiths, he added. The chief minister said that Christians are a peace-loving community and respectable for all of us. We equally share the joys and happiness of Christian community and have to join hands to promote love in the society, he said. On this occasion, the whole nation should also make a commitment to play an active role in the betterment of the country, he concluded.

security: Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangementsfor the celebrations planned on birth anniversary of Founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that full opportunities will be provided to the Christian community so that they could celebrate their Christmas festival in a peaceful and conducive manner. Every possible step should be taken for the protection of life and property of the people and complete implementation of the plan devised for the security of 25th December should be ensured, he added. Nothing is more important than the protection of life and property of the people. Special attention should be paid on the security of churches, bazaars and public parks and additional force should be deployed wherever needed.

He directed that police and other law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and active to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies. Similarly, effective monitoring of the security plan should also be conducted and police officers should remain in the field, he concluded.