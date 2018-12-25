close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
December 25, 2018

Protective headgear

Newspost

December 25, 2018

Even though the Punjab government has made it mandatory for motorcyclists and pillion riders to wear helmet, many riders still don’t comply with the order. The fact is that this decision was taken to ensure the safety of motorcyclists. But it is amusing to see that in our country, people pay no regard to safety procedures. Wearing a helmet is the best way to avoid a head injury in case of accidents.

In our country, we find entire families sitting on one motorcycle without any safety gear,, with mothers carrying their children in their arms. The authorities concerned must take strict action to ensure that every person riding on motorcycle is wearing protective headgear.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

