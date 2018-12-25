Growers demand early disposal of cotton bales

MULTAN: Pakistan mainly depends upon the cotton crop but the growers have complained about lack of disposal of Phuthi as the ginners have refused lifting the cotton bales.

Cotton ginners said the government had allowed the textile millers to import duty-free lint from India and Uzbekistan, and the millers refused giving the outstanding payments. The textile millers are not ready to lift the unsold stocks of lint available with them while the ginners have no money to pay to the growers and procure Phuthi from them. Prof Riaz Khudai, a cotton grower in Lodhran district, complained that the growers are facing a critical crisis of disposing of their crop as they cannot hold the crop for a long time. “No buyer is ready to procure their crop and the situation has put them into critical financial crisis.