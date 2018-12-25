close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Growers demand early disposal of cotton bales

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

MULTAN: Pakistan mainly depends upon the cotton crop but the growers have complained about lack of disposal of Phuthi as the ginners have refused lifting the cotton bales.

Cotton ginners said the government had allowed the textile millers to import duty-free lint from India and Uzbekistan, and the millers refused giving the outstanding payments. The textile millers are not ready to lift the unsold stocks of lint available with them while the ginners have no money to pay to the growers and procure Phuthi from them. Prof Riaz Khudai, a cotton grower in Lodhran district, complained that the growers are facing a critical crisis of disposing of their crop as they cannot hold the crop for a long time. “No buyer is ready to procure their crop and the situation has put them into critical financial crisis.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan