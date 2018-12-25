Maleeha briefs PM on active Pak role at UN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative (PR) to the United Nations Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi has briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about ongoing activities at the United Nations and gave him detailed account of Pakistan’s proactive role in world affairs especially in fight against human rights violations in different parts of the world.

Ambassador Lodhi, who has come here to attend two-day envoy conference on economic diplomacy commencing on Thursday (Dec 27), called on Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and had discussion with him regarding various aspects of Foreign Affairs.

The sources told The News that Dr Maleeha informed the prime minister that ever-since Pakistan has forcefully raised Kashmir issue in the world body, member countries have developed better understanding of the dispute. She briefed the prime minister the United Nations’ reform and maintained that Pakistan’s position with regard to reformation on democratic principles is being widely respected among the UN members. She also gave account of Pakistan’s close working with the friendly countries at the UN headquarters.

The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan eulogized role and performance of Pakistan’s mission at the United Nations in dealing with significant world issue. Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi also told the prime minster that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is favourably disposed towards Pakistan with whom the prime minister had telephonic conversation last week to agitate atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan received parliamentarians belonging to Balochistan National Party (BNP) led by Muhammad Akhtar Mengal. The BNP is a coalition partner of the government and reportedly having uncomfortable relationship during recent weeks. The BNP members of Parliament had discussion with the prime minister pertaining to problems of the people of the province and political situation prevailing in the country. The BNP delegation consisted of Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA, Muhammad Hashim, MNA, Prof Shahnaz Baloch, MNA, Mir Hamal, MPA and Sanaullah Baloch, MPA. Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday. The prime minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in Sunda Strait due to devastation caused by tsunami on Saturday that killed about three hundred people. The prime minister conveyed that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy fraternal and historic relations that make the current natural calamity equally felt at heart by the people of both countries. He underscored that it is testing time for Indonesia and the brave Indonesian people would overcome these difficulties with the Grace of God and Indonesia will progress even further.

The prime minister reaffirmed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations with Indonesia and enhance cooperation in all areas for mutual benefit of peoples of the two countries.

According to the PMO Arshad Dad and Malik Asad Khokhar, MPA, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PMO earlier in the day while Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar also had meeting with the prime minister.

The minister has just returned from China where he had extensive talks with the host leaders about the economic cooperation between Pakistan and China with special reference to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the prime minister about outcome of his discussions in China, the sources added.