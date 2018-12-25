close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
December 25, 2018

Never misused powers or did corruption: Nawaz

December 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said he never misused his powers or did corruption, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media inside the courtroom after he was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and was acquitted in the Flagship Investment reference, Nawaz said, “I never misused my powers.”

“My conscience is clear as I never did corruption,” he said, adding, “All praise to Almighty, that I never did any corruption.” An accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while acquitting him in the Flagship Investment reference.

