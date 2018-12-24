Aisam, Aqeel advance as HTR MastersCup gets under way

LAHORE: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has started the 4th Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Masters Cup Invitational Tennis Tournament campaign on a winning not note as he, partnering with Pakistan’s No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan, overpowered the pair of Imran Bhatti and Tariq Sadiq by 6-1,6-3 in the opening doubles match played at Lahore Gymkhana Tennis Courts on Sunday.

Aisam/Aqeel were off to flying start as they played superb tennis and didn’t allow them play freely to win the first set by 6-1. In the second set, the number one pair faced some resistance Imran Bhatti and Tariq Sadiq before winning the set by 6-3, thus registered an impressive victory and moved into the next round. In other doubles match of the day, M Abid Ali Akbar/Shamael Chaudhry outplayed the pair of Yousaf Khalil/Muhammad Shoaib.

Aqeel also won his men’s singles match when overcame spirited youngster Mudassar Murtaza by 7-6, 6-2. Mudassar was in good form and matches fire with fire as the score was tied at 6-6. Veteran Aqeel then utilized his experience and skills to tame bravo Mudassar by 7-6. After playing so well in the first set, Mudassar ran out of gas and also lost the second by 6-2.

M Abid Ali Akbar, who represented Pakistan in Davis Cup ties, tamed one of the seasoned campaigners of Pakistan tennis Heera Ashiq as he overcame him by 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Heera couldn’t match the power, pace and venom of Abid Akbar, thus bowed out in the very early stage of the one of the prestigious tennis tournaments of the country.

Muhammad Abid proved too hot for Yousuf Khalil as he outlasted his opponent by 6-3, 6-1. Muzammil Murtaza defeated Muhammad Shoaib by 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1, Muhammad Shoaib outlasted Ahmad Asjad Qureshi by 6-2, 6-0 and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman played well against Aqib Hayat and overpowered him by 6-3, 6-0.

In the ladies singles event, Esha Jawad was up against Nida Akram and outclassed her by 6-1, 6-0. Esha was in sublime form and won the first set by 6-1. In the second set, Esha didn’t allow her opponent to earn a single point and took the set 6-0.