Career counselling: questions and answers

Q. I’m working in an oil & gas company as a trainee electrical engineer. The company mainly deals in petroleum engineering which I wish to opt as a worker. Can you please advise if I complete master’s in a relevant subject; would I be able to fit in the field (Jasim- Hafizabad)

Ans: A lot of courses will give you many options related to the oil & gas industry and definitely you can complete master’s in the field. If you have a reasonable experience, say 3 years plus along with 6.5 IELTS, you can think about doing an MBA in the related field. This type of course is offered widely in international institutions and you can have better future prospects.

Q2. I’m working as an accountant in a company based in Peshawar. Now I have developed interest in law and wish to do LLB and later want to start practice. Sir, I will be thankful to you if you can suggest where I can study without attending classes personally as I can’t leave my current job. I look forward to your valuable suggestion. (Zarak Khan - Peshawar)

Ans: I would suggest you must not study simple law because of your previous academic profile as an accountant and relevant experience. However, if you are interested in studying legal education, then my advice is: you should consider doing corporate law or tax law. I’m not sure you will have many options for institutions which offer such programmes in Peshawar. However, you can search the Internet which institutions offer corporate law and you can study without leaving your job.

Q3. I’m studying FSc pre-medical and scored 92% marks but couldn't perform in the entrance test. I can afford taking admission to a private medical college and other option is I can take the test again. Please help me whether I should study in a private institution or take the test again. Your suggestion would be very important to me. (Fareedullah- Multan)

Ans: I think if you are confident by taking the test again you will pass it; then you should wait. Please note that all PMDC and HEC approved MBBS courses are the same and if you perform well in your first professional year you may apply for a migration which is based on either mutual agreement between two private institutions or due to vacancies in public sector universities in year 2, when students leave to opt the course. In any case; don’t waste time.

Q4. My dream is to become an anchor or legal advisor/lawyer, but unfortunately I belong to FATA and don’t have guidelines. My elders advised me to study disaster management and currently I’m studying 6th semester. Now I don’t want to study it any more as I lost interest in the field. Therefore, can you please suggest should I continue it or try studying other field? (Shahmir Afridi- FATA)

Ans: Disaster management is an emerging and important subject area and has huge potential both in Pakistan and overseas especially the western world. I don’t see any reason that you can’t study your current degree and still be an anchor based on the knowledge that you will get from the degree. My advice to you is to continue and complete the degree as it will benefit you for better future prospects.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).