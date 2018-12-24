Arts Council elections held

Hundreds of the members of the Arts Council cast their votes on Sunday in the council’s biennial elections to elect 17 office bearers and members of the governing body.

According to the Arts Council commissioner and District South deputy commissioner, Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, a total of 6,197 general and life-time members were eligible to cast their votes.

The main contest was between two panels – Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Farooqi group and Arts Forum Group. From Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Farooqi group, Shah was the candidate for the president's slot while Farooqi was the candidate for the secretary.

From the Arts Forum Group, Muhammad Aslam and Najamuddin Shaikh were the candidates for the president and the secretary respectively. The Arts Forum Group boycotted the polls and organised a sit-in on MR Kiyani Road to express their dissatisfaction over the election process.

Counting was under way when the story was filed. It was announced that the results would be declared officially on Monday (today).