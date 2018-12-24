Circular debt

Dealing with circular debt is a big challenge for the PTI’s government. The one step that the government should take is to curb electricity theft. All DISCOs must be tasked to ensure that all bills are regularly paid by each consumer. Line losses must be controlled wherever they occur. Generation of electricity through furnace/diesel oil must be minimised and generation through hydel sources must be put into practice. Rural areas must be fed through solar energy so that burden on national grid can be lessened. All companies must produce electricity to an optimum level. Similarly, the NTDC must ensure that frequent breakdowns are curbed.

Also, the culture of constructing micro dams generating up to 40KW electricity must be promoted. A comprehensive survey is needed to pinpoint sites for micro dams so that industrial and agricultural needs can be met. The federal government must exercise all its resources in curbing circular debt otherwise it will be unmanageable in future. The cooperation of provincial governments must be sought to achieve this objective.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt