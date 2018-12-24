‘43,020 illegal gas connections removed in KP’

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) administration has said that 43,020 illegal connections have been disconnected and 1,850 tampered gas meters changed during a grand operation in the province.

In a statement on Sunday, SNGPL General Manager Arbab Saqib said the operation was launched in Sarband, Urmar, Surezai, Hazarkhwani villages of Peshawar, Dalan area of Hangu, Nari Panos of Karak and in Kohat and Bannu.

The official said 24 cases were registered for using gas through illegal connections. He added that 41 applications had been submitted to various police stations to take action.

He said the people were illegally using gas for tube-wells, hotels and shops. The statement said the SNGPL is working to resolve the low-pressure issue in the provincial capital, adding the main gas pipeline has been upgraded in Peshawar.

The work is on to lay pipeline in different areas including a 32-kilometre pipeline being laid from Dara Adamkhel to Peshawar, seven-kilometre on the Grand Trunk Road, two-kilometre on the Dilazak Road, one kilometre on Kohat Road, nine-kilometre in Nauthia and one kilometre in Tajabad locality in Peshawar. The communication said the issue of low gas pressure and loadshedding would be resolved after laying the pipeline.