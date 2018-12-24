Maryam prays for her father, mother

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz made an emotional post on social media about her parents — breaking a five-month hiatus from online platforms, Geo News reported.

Maryam’s mother Kulsoom Nawaz passed away in September this year while her father is facing two corruption references, whose verdict is due today (Monday). In the tweet she said: “The last time I saw HER was in the coffin. The last time I saw HIM smile was with HER. May Allah have mercy on both of you. Ameen.”

On September 11, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Nawaz Sharif, passed away in London after battling cancer. In September, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar were released from Adiala prison after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences in the Avenfield corruption reference.