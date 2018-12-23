Uzbekistan crowned Hockey Open Series champs

LAHORE: Uzbekistan hammered Kazakhstan with six goals to two in the last ‘final’ match of the Haier Hockey Open Series 2018 here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Tayyab Ikram, CEO of Asian Hockey Federation was the chief guest of the day. Shahbaz Ahmed, secretary Pakistan hockey, former Olympian Akhtar Rasool, Brig Sajjad Hameed, Col Asif Naz Khokhar, Rai Usman, Col R Sikandar, Maqsood Khan and a handsome number of hockey fans were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Pakistan President XI, the ‘Guest Team’ won its last friendly match defeating Afghanistan 11-0. The hosts comprising of young upcoming players easily won all the matches against the four visiting team.

Scorers from Uzbekistan were nazarov oybek two goals in the 41st and 56th inutes, while one each from Gaybullo khaytboev 36 minute, Khakimboy Khakimov 19 minuts, and Ruslan Karimov two goals in 27 and 34 minutes

Kazakhstan scorers were Kozhym Nurbol 18 minute and Uzbek Tilek 39 minute.

Both the teams had won their matches against the other two sides, Nepal and Afghanistan, in the competition. So this match was a virtual final. As Uzbekistan had a better goal difference, they only required a draw to lift the trophy.

Uzbekistan were easily the better side in the first quarter when they did everything other than scoring. A number of open play chances were squandered.

In the early phase of the second quarter, surprisingly Kazakhstan went ahead. They earned two penalty corners and went ahead via the second through Nurbol Kozhym in the 18th minute, the Uzbeks equalised through the same route as Khakimov converted a PC. Three minutes, before the change of the sides, Uzbekistan’s brilliant forward Karimov Ruslan made it 2-1 finishing a good combined move. In the 36th minute, Ruslan scored one of the finest goals of this event. In a remarkable dribbling run, he eliminated three players before slotting it in. Within two minutes, it was 4-1 as on a beautiful Ruslan pass, Khaytboev applied a good finish. Kazakhstan immediately reduced the margin. Their captain Daulet Urmanov in an exhilarating run covered almost half the pitch, going past a number of defenders. Well inside the opponent’s circle he sent a parallel ball which was put in by diving Tilek Uzbek.

Irresistible Ruslan created another goal. After a double 1-2 with Ruslan, Nazarov sent it past the Kazakh goal keeper. Kazakhstan had the best opportunity to make it 3-5 just before the end of the third quarter but Yermik Tashkeyev wasted the penalty stroke. In the last quarter, off a penalty corner variation, Nazarov had his second and Uzbekistan’s sixth goal.

Final standing

1. Uzbekistan

2. Kazakhstan

3. Nepal

4. Afghanistan

Fair Play trophy was awarded to Afghanistan

Individual awards:

Player of Tournament: Golib Kalandarov (Uzbekistan)

Best Goal Keeper: Yerassyl Ashkatov (Kazakhstan)

Top Scorer: Karimov Roslan (Uzbekistan)

Final’s Man of Match: Karimov Roslan (Uzbekistan).