close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

Woman injured in firing incident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

SIALKOT: A woman sustained injuries in a firing incident at the residence of a PML-N woman leader.

According to police, an unidentified assailant opened firing at the residence of Nusrat Jamshed Malik, President of (PML-N) Woman Wing of Sialkot City, at Nishat Park in the limits of Kotwali police. As a result, Parveen sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. The motive behind the firing is being investigated by the police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar