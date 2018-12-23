ECP asks MPs to file their yearly assets statements by Dec 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that so far 195 parliamentarians have filed their yearly statements of assets and liabilities with the Commission.

According to an official of the ECP, out of total 1171 parliamentarians from Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies, still 976 parliamentarians failed to submit their assets details.

The Commission asked the remaining parliamentarians to file their yearly statements of assets and liabilities of spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B by December 31st.

The official said the defaulters will be suspended from respective seats of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies as it is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

He said under Section 137 the members of the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are required to submit with the Election Commission Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities including spouse and dependent children.