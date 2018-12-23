Aiming high

World Boxing Council (WBC) former top-ranked boxer Mohammad Waseem is expected to return to ring early next year. The former WBC two-time flyweight world silver champion is in the process of entering a deal with one of the world’s leading promotion companies. He is expected to sign the contract in near future, most probably in Dubai.

The 31-year-old former Pakistan amateur fighter was unlucky when he lost his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title bout to Moruti Mthalane of South Africa on July 15, 2018, in Kuala Lumpur despite playing well in the jam-packed Axiata Arena.

The fight had been decided in favour of the South African through a unanimous decision. It seemed that Waseem had won that fight as he played well and started celebrations at the end of the fight.

The former World No 1, who has faced financial crunch during his brief but illustrious pro career, has some ambitious targets. Currently Waseem stands at No8 in both the WBC and the IBF world rankings for the flyweight category.

“I will soon give you good news about my future commitment, InshaAllah,” Waseem told ‘The News on Sunday’ (TNS) in an interview from Islamabad.

“Several leading promotions have approached me and I am negotiating with them. And with some of them I have reached very close. I am confident that I will be able to sign a deal with such a promotion company that can give me a world title bout,” the Quetta-born boxer said.

Waseem is a rare talent as he grabbed the WBC world silver flyweight title in only the second bout of his career.

“I have faced issues during my pro career and financial matters sometimes put me in trouble but I am happy that despite hurdles I have earned a name in professional boxing,” Waseem said.

“I was unlucky that despite playing so well against Moruti in my IBF title bout I was eventually not the winner. But it’s great for me that I played well. Moruti’s coach has said in an interview that as a coach the toughest fight of his career was the fight between Waseem and Moruti. So it’s encouraging for me,” Waseem said.

“Moruti’s coach has also shown interest in working with me. And it’s good for me that great coaches have started taking interest in me,” the boxer said.

“I am confident I will win the world crown in 2019. It will be a historic occasion as I will be the first Pakistani to do so. It’s my dream,” he said.

But only bringing world title is not the dream of Waseem. He also wants to play a role in reviving international sports in Pakistan during his professional career.

“You know Pakistan has passed through the toughest phase of its history during the last few years. Since spring 2009 when Sri Lankan cricket team was attacked in Lahore foreign teams have kept away. But now the things are on the right track. International events have started in Pakistan and I also want to put in my share. I will request my promotion company to hold a couple of pro bouts in Pakistan. It will help revive boxing and will improve the image of the country. My fight will be the main one. Nine other boxers from around the world will be part of the event. It’s my target and InshaAllah I will work on it. Dubai will also be my home and I will play bouts there also,” Waseem said.

Although Waseem has been out of the ring for the last few months, he is not out of practice. “I have been focusing on my fitness since I played my last fight in Kuala Lumpur last summer. If you are not playing competitive boxing it is still important to keep your top fitness. When I go to training most probably next month it will be easy for me to catch rhythm,” he said.

Waseem has played nine bouts in his professional career. He lost just one, and won eight which included six knock-outs.

Waseem’s entry into professional circuit was accidental. His priority was amateur boxing. He wanted to play in Olympics but he was forced to leave amateur boxing due to inability of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) to arrange any quality training for him. He had won silver medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games. He represented Pakistan on the amateur circuit for over a decade.

His American coach Jeff Mayweather once told me that he had never seen such a hard-working fighter in his entire career. “When Waseem boxes, the entire gym stops,” Jeff had said.

Those who witnessed Waseem’s IBF world title bout against Moruti Mthalane last summer in Kuala Lumpur will know that the Pakistani fighter deserves the world crown.

Waseem also plans to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and brief him about his career and suggest ways to improve amateur boxing in Pakistan.

