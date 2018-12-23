MQM-London worker among eight held

The Rangers arrested eight suspects including an activist of a political party during targeted operations in various areas of the city on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said a raid was carried out in the Ferere area in which a suspect, Mohammad Shahid alias Builder, was arrested. The suspect is allegedly associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and involved in a number of street crime cases.

The Rangers also claimed to have carried out raids in the Ferozabad, Baloch Colony and Mehmoodabad areas where they arrested seven suspects, identified as Asad Mehmood alias Generator, Asad Ali, Mohammad Akbar, Waseem Abbas, Shehroze, Fida Hussain and Sajjad Ali. The accused persons are allegedly involved in multiple burglaries in various parts of the city.

The Rangers also seized arms, looted items and narcotics from the suspects’ possession and handed them over to police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.