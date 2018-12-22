Hazard can be Chelsea’s all-time great, says Zola

LONDON: Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has urged Eden Hazard to reject a potential offer from Real Madrid and focus on becoming the Blues’ all-time greatest player.

Hazard has been strongly linked with Real for several months after the Belgium star refused to rule out a move to the Bernabeu and admitted playing for the Spanish giants would be a dream come true.

The 27-year-old’s current contract with Chelsea expires in June 2020 and he is yet to agree to an extension as he weighs up his future.

Chelsea have reportedly offered to make Hazard the highest paid player in the club’s history in a bid to keep him.

But, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leicester, Zola made a persuasive argument that was aimed to appeal to Hazard’s ego rather than his bank balance.

Zola was voted the best player in Chelsea’s history in 2003 after serving the club with distinction as a gifted playmaker with similar skills to Hazard. The Italian, now back at Chelsea working for boss Maurizio Sarri, believes Hazard is capable of stealing that cherished title from him if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s certainly one of the players who has given this club a lot of satisfaction,” Zola said.

Since arriving from Lille in 2012, Hazard has already established himself as a Chelsea great, playing key roles in two Premier League title triumphs, scoring the winning goal in last season’s FA Cup final and also lifting the Europa League and League Cup.