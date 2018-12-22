close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Woman, son electrocuted

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

NANKANA SAHIB: A woman and her minor son were electrocuted at Muhammadi Mohallah Bhucheki on Friday.

Yasmeen, the wife of Farooq Ahmad, was washing clothes when suddenly her hand touched a naked electric wire. As a result, she received electric shocks and died on the spot.

In the meantime, her four-year-old son Muzammil also received electric shocks and died instantly.

CEREMONY: A ceremony was organised in connection with the Christmas at the DCO Office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad said that all possible facilities would be provided to the Christian community on the Christmas.

He said that the Christmas Bazaars had also been set up at Martinpur and Youngsinabad. Later, a cake was also cut.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar