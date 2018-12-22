Woman, son electrocuted

NANKANA SAHIB: A woman and her minor son were electrocuted at Muhammadi Mohallah Bhucheki on Friday.

Yasmeen, the wife of Farooq Ahmad, was washing clothes when suddenly her hand touched a naked electric wire. As a result, she received electric shocks and died on the spot.

In the meantime, her four-year-old son Muzammil also received electric shocks and died instantly.

CEREMONY: A ceremony was organised in connection with the Christmas at the DCO Office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad said that all possible facilities would be provided to the Christian community on the Christmas.

He said that the Christmas Bazaars had also been set up at Martinpur and Youngsinabad. Later, a cake was also cut.