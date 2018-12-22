PU inks accord with Chinese varsity

LAHORE: Punjab University and China’s North East University have jointly launched Pakistan's largest and landmark PhD programme in the subject of history.

An inaugural ceremony was organised at Punjab University Department of History and Pakistan Studies. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, PU Academic Staff Association President Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chinese Coordinator East Yang, 15 Chinese PhD students and faculty members were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said the programme would strengthen Pak-China relations. He said it was a good opportunity to learn from each other's knowledge and experience and understand culture of the two countries. He said the programme would groom the international students in a different way and improve quality of education in the subject. He said PU had set another history by launching this programme.

The Chinese coordinator said there was a dire need to promote academic relations among the universities of both the countries. He said more Chinese teachers and students would come to PU and PU teachers and students would also study in North East University. Dr Iqbal said it was a proud moment and memorable achievement in the history of Pak-China relations.

moot concludes: A three-day third international symposium on recent advances in molecular biology “Advances in Molecular Biology of Plants and Health Sciences” concluded here at Punjab University.

Dean Life Sciences Prof Dr Firdous Bareen, Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology Director Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain, eminent scientist Prof Dr Sheikh Riazud-din, faculty members and over 100 scientists from the UK, Japan, Malaysia, Turkey, Nigeria and Pakistan were present.

In his address, the VC said researchers at CEMB were doing wonderful job in disciplines of agriculture and health sciences and that it was need of hour to disseminate this knowledge to common man and other fellow researchers. He said CEMB must expand its research to other related areas as well. PU administration would extend full support and fund the projects.

Dr Tayyab Husnain, Director CEMB, thanked the scientists for joining the concluding session. He said basic purpose of the symposium was to gather molecular biologists working in different institutes and let them share their knowledge with others. CEMB is progressing in molecular biology of plants and health sciences.