Buzdar vows to bridge wealth gap

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that foundation of New Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and nation will have to move forward collectively to materialise this dream early.

In the New Pakistan, divide between the poor and the rich will be bridged and the dream of change will be fulfilled with the establishment of a society based on socio-economic justice and equality. And, this is the strong commitment of the PTI government, he added.

He was talking to different delegations which called on him at Chief Minister’s Office here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that some reprobate persons were afraid of change but the fact is that outdated and obsolete system has not given anything to the people. The archaic system will have to be totally transformed to improve the quality of life of the common man. He reiterated that expectations of the general public will be fulfilled by improving the governance structure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is satisfying that country is moving towards bright future under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. He said that era of hollow slogans is over and pointed out that people were befooled in the past with empty slogans and only lip-service was done. Contrary to it, the PTI government has taken solid steps for public welfare in a short span of time because we believe in actions and do not rest upon claims.

People will themselves be a witness to our practical steps, he added. The PTI government will return the people their rights. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a new example of simplicity and austerity. A culture of simplicity is being promoted at every level and the province of Punjab will fulfil the expectations of its ‘Kaptaan.’

Usman Buzdar said that resources were kept limited to certain areas only in the past and former rulers ignored the problems of the backward areas. As a result of it, these areas succumbed to steep deprivations and backwardness, he said. Now the resources have been diverted towards deprived areas and every backward tehsil will be brought on a par with the developed areas, he said. The chief minister assured that the PTI government will provide necessary facilities to remote areas adding that he is personally supervising the development agenda of the province. No hurdle will be allowed in the journey of development and prosperity of a new Pakistan and the PTI government sides with the feeble and disfranchised of the society. It is satisfying that the work done by the incumbent government in first 100 days was not done by the past governments in any of their tenures. We are thankful to Almighty Allah for the completion of our agenda and government will honor the mandate given by the people, the chief minister concluded.