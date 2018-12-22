Results for pre-medical inter part-I announced

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Friday announced the results of annual examinations 2018 of Pre-Medical Part-I and Medical Technology Part-I groups.

According to the results, a total of 4,904 male candidates registered for the Pre-Medical Part-I exams, of which 4,758 attempted them. The passing percentage was 33.81 per cent.

Likewise, 17,708 female candidates got registered for the exams, of which 17,440 sat for the papers. The board has suspended results of five candidates, while the passing rate was 50.18 per cent.

For the Medical Technology Part-I group, only two students got registration from the board. One of them passed the exams while the other was absent. Officials said the result gazette is being issued provisionally as a notice only. The examination department of the board will accept errors and omissions.

They added that marksheets will be provided to the candidates through their mailing addresses as given in the exam forms.