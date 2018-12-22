Details of encroached Lyari buildings sought

The Karachi registry of the Supreme Court on Friday took notice of the performance of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other civic departments regarding encroached evacuee trust property (ETP) buildings.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed the provincial advocate general to submit the details of ETP buildings of Lyari on which unauthorised constructions have been raised.

Hearing a petition regarding unauthorised constructions on ETP in Lyari’s Moosa Lane, the bench observed that despite the direction of the court, no action has been taken against such constructions.

The court said the encroachment and unauthorised constructions have been raised without any action taken by the SBCA against them, adding that the SBCA officer should leave the office if they cannot perform their duties. The SC observed that the entire state machinery has failed to vacate the government property.

The SBCA officer said that ETP buildings were encroached during the deteriorating law and order situation in Lyari in the past few years. He said families are residing in the ETP buildings, which is causing delays in vacating the premises.

The court directed the SBCA and the ETP Board to get the evacuee trust property vacated by first considering alternative accommodations for the current occupants. The top court told them to submit the details of the proceedings with regard to action taken against the delinquent officers of the SBCA and the ETP Board. The SC bench directed the provincial law officer to submit the details of ETP buildings of Lyari on which unauthorised constructions have been raised during the past few years.