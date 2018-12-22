10 huts gutted by fire in Jauhar

Ten huts were gutted on Friday when a fire broke out at a slum area in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 1. Upon receiving the information, firefighters reached the site and doused the blaze. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, two fire tenders were initially dispatched to the site; however, one more tender was sent later keeping in view the intensity of the blaze. It took two hours for the firefighters to put out the flames, the spokesperson said, adding that a total of 10 huts were reduced to ashes in the incident; however, the fire brigade saved the remaining huts in the area from catching fire. No loss of life was reported in the fire incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.