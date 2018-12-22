Funds shortage mars work on water supply scheme in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is yet failed to start work on the Dhama Syedan water supply scheme on the Adiala Road due to absence of funds. The concerned civic body has only Rs17 million funds against total cost of Rs357 million for the water supply scheme.

In December 2017, former Punjab government had approved the Dhama Syedan water supply scheme and allocated Rs357 million to provide clean drinking water in the area. But, the present Punjab government has refused to release funds.

WASA Deputy Director Azizullah Khan said that cutting down budget of development schemes creating lot of difficulties to start work on several projects. Last year, former Punjab government had allocated Rs638 billion for development schemes in Punjab but present government has decreased the budget of development schemes to Rs230 billion, he said. He also said that they had invited prequalification for the scheme and also short listed contractors.