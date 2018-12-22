close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
AFP
December 22, 2018

Arsenal identify fan who threw bottle at Dele Alli

Sports

AFP
December 22, 2018

LONDON: Arsenal said Thursday they have identified a man they suspect of throwing a plastic bottle at Tottenham’s Dele Alli during Spurs’ 2-0 League Cup quarter-final victory over their bitter North London rivals.

The England midfielder — who scored a delightful goal to put Spurs 2-0 up at the Emirates — was hit on the head as he took a throw-in in the second half.Arsenal said in a statement that the club had been “embarrassed” by the incident, promising the individual concerned would face a lengthy ban.

The club statement said that the suspect left the stadium immediately after throwing the bottle at Alli in the 73rd minute of the match but an image of him has been found by analysing CCTV footage of the crowd.“We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit,” the club added.

