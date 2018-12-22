Raman named Indian women’s new coach

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman WV Raman has been appointed head coach of the women’s cricket team, days after an acrimonious row over a star player’s omission from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten was the top choice but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said he was ineligible due to an ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Raman, who played 11 Tests, replaces Ramesh Powar whose term ended abruptly last month after Indian star Mithali Raj accused him of bias and trying to destroy her career.Powar in turn accused Raj of trying to blackmail officials.

The row erupted after Raj, the highest run scorer in the women’s international game, was left out of the team for the semi-final against England in the recent Twenty20 World Cup. The Indians lost the game by eight wickets.

India are currently third in the women’s world ODI rankings and fifth in the T20s.The 53-year-old Raman, who will be the fourth coach of the women’s team in 20 months, welcomed his appointment.

“Thanks you all folks, for the wishes and your kind words. Means a lot,” he tweeted.Kirsten, who led the India men’s team to success at the 2011 World Cup, is head coach of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.