Civilian supremacy

The way our justice system, especially NAB, is currently working is making politics hateful and venomous. It is, by default, encouraging media trials of some leaders. The PTI leadership, instead of focusing on its political agenda and its effective execution, is only making the matter worse by opening unnecessary confrontational fronts and by not reining in these ministers. Everyone, regardless of party affiliation, is demanding across-the-board accountability. But if the approach being followed is perceived to be one-sided, jaundiced and acrimonious, the process will only create more fissures in a highly polarised political arena. The PTI ought to realise that by pursuing this unnecessary warpath it will be the loser in this game and the ultimate sufferers will be the people of this country. The time has come to unite to establish a just and fair justice and accountability system, to correct the fault lines in our present governance system and to work for civilian supremacy. Without this, I foresee the country heading towards regression.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore