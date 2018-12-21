Protesters block road in Upper Dir

DIR: Hundreds of angry villagers on Thursday closed the main Dir-Peshawar road at Wari in Upper Dir for three hours to protest against the hours-long power loadshedding. The protesters alleged though they had paid thousands of rupees for the installation of meters, the Wapda had failed to install the meters. “The Wapda is now creating problems for the people by carrying out 12-hours long loadshedding,” said one of the protesters. The elders threatened to launch a protest drive if the un-announced and prolonged loadshedding was not stopped forthwith.