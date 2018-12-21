Production orders of Saad Rafique issued

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly on Thursday issued production orders of the PML-N parliamentarian Khawaja Saad Rafique from custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to attend the Assembly’s proceedings.

The PML-N leader, who could not reach Islamabad on Thursday, will attend the NA session today (Friday). The ongoing session is scheduled to be prorogued today. The combined opposition had been staging protest in the House for non-issuance of Saad Rafique’s production orders.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the National Assembly session started with the national anthem, after the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri congratulated the members for setting a new tradition in the House and said that from now onwards the national anthem will also be played after the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat at the beginning of every session. The House amended rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly for the purpose.