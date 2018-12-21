close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Lady doctor found dead at AIMC hostel room

National

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: A lady doctor was found dead at the hostel of Allama Iqbal Medical College under mysterious circumstances Thursday night. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Dr Aroosha Naureen, a resident of Gujrat. The victim was a post-graduate doctor at the gynae ward of the Jinnah Hospital. A police official said she was found unconscious in the hostel room. She was shifted to the emergency department where doctors pronounced her dead. He added she had a ‘branula’ on her hand which suggests that she had administered some wrong injection which proved fatal. Police have collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and recorded statements of her colleagues. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has also taken notice of the incident and ordered Jinnah Hospital medical superintendent to probe the incident. Health department spokesperson said it seems the victim had committed suicide as the family was also not ready for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.

