Candidates allege nepotism in Punjab Public Service Commission

ISLAMABAD: Serious questions are being raised about the selection process of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for top slots in different departments.

The health sector is especially in question and the affected parties have moved the higher courts with strong evidences of nepotism and favourtism.

The affected doctors have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) along with all evidences questioning transparency of the process being followed by the PPSC while many others are roaming here and there with the evidence that how the results were maneuvered and manipulated and those having influence were given the top positions.

Talking to The News, Chairman PPSC Lt Gen (R) Maqsood Ahmad however denied the allegations and said no one could know about one’s result before announcement.

When the PPSC interviewed 14 doctors on December 11 and December 12 for three posts of associate professors, ENT (BS-19), Special Healthcare & Medical Education, every relevant person in doctor community and in PPSC was aware of the result at around 11:00am while interviews of all the candidates were to be finalised at around 3:00 pm on Dec 12.

Interestingly, the three posts were divided into three categories/quotas; one for women, one for Zone-II of Punjab and one on open merit.

There was only one woman contesting against one seat of women quota, two contestants for one post of Zone-II and 10 contestants for one seat of open merit.

The competition among candidates of such position is always very tough, as all contestants are specialized doctors and according to the precedents, the difference in marks awarded as per laid down criteria is often in decimal points.

However, according to sources in the PPSC, on the first day of interviews of seven candidates (Dr Faisal Rafiq, Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Rizwan Ahmed Bajwa, Dr Asim Shafique, Dr Muhammad Naeem, Dr Shahbaz Mujtaba Ghauri and Dr Muhammad Iqbal) on December 11, one of the doctors having four specialized degrees (graduate in FCPS, MS, DLO and MCPS) and around a dozen research papers, got highest grading and his total marks (more than hundred) were higher than the doctor falling on second position by at least six marks. Those who were to be interviewed on Dec 12 included Dr Ahmed Hasan Ashfaq, Dr Athar Adnan Uppal, Dr Sajjad Akram, Dr Nokhbat Ullah, Dr Mirza Nasheed Baig, Dr Sadia Chaudhry and Dr Anees ur Rehman.

On the second day of interviews, according to sources in PPSC and in doctors’ community, one doctor considered as a favourite of head of the interview panel but having only one specialized degree (FCPS) was given one mark more in a dubious way than the doctor who was already leading the competition for the seat on open merit.

The said doctor was so sure about his selection that he announced it among the doctors’ community.

The total marks awarded to him were little less than 110, according to the sources. Sources said different members of the interview panel objected but they were asked to sign the decision. The result is expected at coming weekend or early next week.

However, Lt Gen (R) Maqsood Ahmad said it was impossible that any person could have an idea about the total marks obtained by him or by anyone else and all this was perception which was totally false and baseless.

“I myself conduct interviews for the positions of associate professors and professors along with a panel of 5 to 6 doctors,” Gen Maqsood said adding, “Every member gives certain marks to every candidate confidentially, signs it and hands the result over to me. Later, I add those marks given by the members of the interview panel and add them to total marks of the candidates possessed by them because of their qualifications and experience.”

General Maqsood said it was out of question that anybody could have an idea of the results before it is announced. Favourtism is out of question, he said.

Similarly, for 13 positions of senior registrar in General Surgery (MBBS, FCPS), some 31 doctors appeared for interview. Under Section 52 of PPSC law, no person can sit in the interview panel who has close relation, remained closely associated with or is a relative of the person(s) appearing for the interview.

Dr Umar Farooq, a senior doctor in Lahore and a victim of this selection process, while talking to The News said that he had moved a petition to the LHC along with all evidences proving that the interview panel for these 13 seats included people who remained closely associated with some of those who were appearing to be interviewed and interestingly all those having close past association were declared successful. He said his case will be decided by December 24, the next date of hearing.

Dr Umar Farooq told The News that his case before LHC was a classic case of nepotism and favouritism and was well–documented in all regards.

Lt Gen (R) Maqsood told The News that he was aware of the case in high court and that the PPSC will present whole record before the court.

He said those in the interview panel were asked to sign a declaration before the interview that they never remained closely associated with any of the candidate and only then could they sit in the interview panel. He said if any wrongdoing or misstatement of facts was found, same will be addressed as per rules.