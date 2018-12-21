close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

UAE consulate to start work in Lahore soon: envoy

National

LAHORE: UAE Ambassador Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaab has said that a consulate of United Arab Emirates will start operations in Lahore soon to facilitate the business community. Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the UAE ambassador said that Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued NOC for establishment of UAE consulate in Lahore. He said that it was a giant leap towards expanding mutual trade and economic ties. He said that UAE and Pakistan had agreed to sign a new agreement to further strengthen bilateral relations. He said that two recent visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the UAE had opened up new avenues for cooperation. He said that 15 top UAE companies visited Pakistan and held meetings here. He said the UAE investors were interested to investing in renewable energy, power, oil and gas sectors in Pakistan. He said the meeting of Pak-UAE Joint Committee will be held in February 2019 that would be the first meeting after 2012. LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan and UAE had close relations with each other. The ties are reflected in the trade volume and cooperation in various fields, including defence sector.

