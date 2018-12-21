Schools, wedding halls to have mandatory parking areas

PESHAWAR: The district government has asked the towns to formulate rules and regulations for parking areas of private schools and wedding halls. District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan chaired a meeting to this effect. Town-I Executive Engr Rashidullah Khattak, Assistant Director Property Kamran Khan Bangash and other officials were present at the meeting.

The meeting decided that private schools should have 45 percent of the parking area while wedding halls will have 200 percent parking area.

Muhammad Asim Khan told the meeting that most of the traffic problems in residential areas were due to the lack of parking lots at the private schools and wedding halls.

He cited the Warsak Road, Grand Trunk Road, University Road, Dilazak Road, Kohat Road, Charsadda Road and Walled City as examples of this problem.

The meeting declared arrangement of parking for private schools and wedding halls mandatory in all four towns.

The district nazim directed the officials to approve the construction maps only if these had the respective 45 percent and 200 percent of the total area for parking. It was decided that the Private Schools Regulatory Authority would be contacted for the implementation of the decision.

Parents of Pak-Turk School seek govt’s help: Parents of students of the Pak-Turk School and College have asked the government to intervene in the affairs of the institution to protect the future of their children.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Tahir Ahmad, Muhammad Azeem, Zahid Mehmood and others said that Pak-Turk schools were being handed over to an unknown organisation.They claimed that the organisation had no experience of managing the affairs of schools and would affect its performance.They said that Pak-Turk School and College should not be handed over to inexperienced people and requested Chief Justice of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the situation and save the future of their children.