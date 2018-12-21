Cold wave to persist for 24 hours

Dry and cold weather prevailed in the city while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Moderate/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central/southern parts of Punjab, Sukkur and Peshawar Divisions during morning/night hours. No rainfall was reported at any city across the country. Thursday's minimum temperature was reported at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 16°C.