Communities’ participation in decision-making linked to long-term development

MINGORA: Speakers at a gathering here on Thursday said that participation of local communities in the decision-making was indispensable for long-term and durable development.

They were speaking at an orientation session of "Livelihood Support and Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Project (LACIP)" here. The project is being implemented by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) with the financial and technical support of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF).

The speakers said the PPAF, after completion of LACIP-I in eight districts of KP with the financial assistance of KFW of the Federal Republic of Germany, is implementing LACIP, Phase-II in three districts of KP, ie Buner, Shangla and Lakki Marwat. The SRSP, with financial and technical support of PPAF, would be implementing LACIP Phase-II in Shangla.

The SRSP had organised an introductory session to ensure smooth and timely execution of all operations of LACIP, Phase-II. The programme was well-attended, with senior officials from PPAF and SRSP and others. Mohammad Nadeem, senior general manager of the PPAF, highlighted the salient features of the project and its core objective of strengthening local communities.

"Vocational training and skill development through community organisations can be a significant factor in alleviating poverty," he said. He added that focused on the value-driven social mobilisation of vulnerable communities and households, the programme is aimed at community and staff training, the formation of village development and village council development plans.

"The project has been designed to support decentralisation reforms in selected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This will contribute to greater political participation of villagers in decision-making at the tehsil and village council level for infrastructure and livelihood improvement," he added.