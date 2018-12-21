Entrepreneurship competition held

KARACHI: Usman Institute of Technology (UIT), affiliated with the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, held a competition titled “Virtual Innovation Competition” (VIC), organised by UIT DICE Student Chapter at UIT auditorium, a statement said on Thursday.

The well attended event featured an innovative ‘idea competition’, which features opportunities for students and teams to pitch their innovative startup ideas for cash prize awards up to Rs75,000, it added.

DICE is a strategic initiative of DICE Foundation, USA aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship culture in the country at all levels.

DICE UIT Student Chapter is a society that promotes the concept of entrepreneurship among students, encourages and motivates them to develop themselves as healthy entrepreneurial leaders, the statement said.

The event brought together UIT students, IT professionals, software developers, designers and data analysts to create entrepreneurial solutions, it added.