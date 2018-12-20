close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

‘370 power pilferers booked during 2 months’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

FAISALABAD: As many as 370 cases have been registered against the power pilferers during the last two months. It was informed during a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Anti-Theft of Electricity here on Tuesday. The meeting was jointly presided over by Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch and RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar. The meeting was informed that an amount of Rs 19.098 million were charged against the accused of power theft as detection bills and an amount of Rs 5.934 million had been recovered from them. While reviewing the performance of district administrations of all four districts of the region and the Fesco, the commissioner said that power theft was a national crime and no effort should be spared to control it completely.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan